Active Covid-19 cases fall below 9 lakh

The number of active Covid-19 cases in India fell below nine lakh, after a gap of nearly a month, with the country reporting 78,365 recoveries and close to 70,000 new cases during the last 24 hours. According to data released by the Health Ministry, India now has 8,93,592 active Covid-19 patients.

However, the total confirmed cases in the country crossed 69 lakh, of which more than 59 lakh have already recovered. The total death toll from Covid-19 stood at 1,06,490, with 964 people succumbing to the infection on Friday.

All major Covid-19-affected States, barring Karnataka, reported more recoveries than fresh cases in the last 24 hours.