Active Covid-19 cases fall to 8.12 lakh in India

Active Covid-19 cases in the country decreased to 8.12 lakh on Thursday with people recovering from the infection surpassing the number of people testing positive to novel coronavirus by close to 14,500 during the last 24 hours.

While over 81,500 people recovered, close to 67,000 people tested positive and 680 people succumbed to Covid-19 since Wednesday morning, according to the Health Ministry.

So far India has reported a little over 73 lakh confirmed Covid-19 cases of which 63.83 lakh people recovered already. The total death toll from Covid-19 in the country till date is 1,11,266.

According to the Chennai-based National Institute of Epidemiology, an Indian Council of Medical Research lab, the doubling time of Covid-19 has now increased to close to 85 days.