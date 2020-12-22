Active Covid-19 cases in India fall below 3 lakh

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country has fallen below the 3 lakh mark during the last 24 hours. As of now, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country is 2,92,518, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

While as many as 19,556 people tested positive for SARS-CoV2, around 32,375 people recovered and 301 people died since Monday.

With this the total confirmed cases in the country is 1,00,75,116, of which 96,36,487 people have recovered since the first case was detected in the country on January 30. The total death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic in the country is 1,46,111 till date.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), about 10.72 lakh tests were carried out on Monday, taking the total tests in the country to around 16.32 crore so far.