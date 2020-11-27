Active Covid-19 cases rise to 4.55 lakh

The number of active Covid-19 cases in India went up by over 3,200 to 4,55,555 even though 39,379 people recovered in the last 24 hours. As many as 492 people also succumbed to the infection in the same period.

Of the 31 States and Union Territories in the country, 21 of them reported new cases than recoveries in the last 24 hours. Prominent among them are Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Significantly, Bihar, where Assembly elections were held recently, has also started reporting higher number of Covid-19 cases.

The number of total confirmed Covid-19 cases in India till date crossed 93 lakh, while close to 87.19 lakh people recovered. The death toll from Covid-19 so far was 1,35,715.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the total number of tests carried out in the country was 11.31 lakh.