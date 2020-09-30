Active Covid-19 cases slump to 9.4 lakh

India reported a little over 80,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, but with over 86,400 recoveries in the same period the number of active infections in the country dipped to around 9.4 lakh on Wednesday morning.

According to the data released by the Health Ministry, 51,87,825 people have recovered from Covid-19 infections so far, while close to 97,500 people succumbed to the virus, including 1,179 persons in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases till date are 62,25,763.

Sero surveillance

Meanwhile, the second round of sero surveillance survey carried out in 70 districts in 21 States during August-September months showed that 6.6 per cent of Indians have already been exposed to the virus. While the districts chosen for the latest survey were same as the ones covered in the first exercise, there was a just change in age criterion of the participants.

While the first survey chose people above the age of 18 for sample collection, the second one included persons above 10 years of age. There was nearly 10-fold increase in prevalence between the two surveys, according to the survey results released by the Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Balram Bhargava on Tuesday.