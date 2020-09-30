Active Covid-19 cases slump to 9.4 lakh

Buckle up, is the message to Indian aviation
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
India reported a little over 80,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, but with over 86,400 recoveries in the same period the number of active infections in the country dipped to around 9.4 lakh on Wednesday morning.
According to the data released by the Health Ministry, 51,87,825 people have recovered from Covid-19 infections so far, while close to 97,500 people succumbed to the virus, including 1,179 persons in the last 24 hours.
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases till date are 62,25,763.
Meanwhile, the second round of sero surveillance survey carried out in 70 districts in 21 States during August-September months showed that 6.6 per cent of Indians have already been exposed to the virus. While the districts chosen for the latest survey were same as the ones covered in the first exercise, there was a just change in age criterion of the participants.
Also read: One in 15 Indians exposed to coronavirus: ICMR survey
While the first survey chose people above the age of 18 for sample collection, the second one included persons above 10 years of age. There was nearly 10-fold increase in prevalence between the two surveys, according to the survey results released by the Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Balram Bhargava on Tuesday.
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...