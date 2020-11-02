Active Covid-19 patients decline to less than 20,000 in Tamil Nadu

The number of active Covid-19 patients in Tamil Nadu declined to less than 20,000 to 19,504 after 3,940 virus-infected patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. The active cases include those under treatment, including home quarantine. A month back, the number of active cases was nearly 46,000.

Meanwhile, the daily number of cases in the State dipped further to 2,481 to take the total to 7,29,507.

The total number of samples tested was 70,297. There were 31 deaths registered.

Chennai reported an additional 671 infections; 1,238 Covid-19 patients were discharged, and nine deaths were registered.

After Chennai, the city of Coimbatore had the maximum number of new infections with 243 followed by Tiruppur (149); Chengalpattu (136); Salem (125) and Thiruvallur (115), according to State health ministry data.