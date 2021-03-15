National

Active Covid cases in Tamil Nadu at 4,870

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 15, 2021

Total number of infections in State at 8,59,726

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased by 759 on Sunday (695 on Saturday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,59,726. After 547 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4,870.

There were 4 deaths registered and 67,269 samples tested.

In Chennai, there was an addition of 294 (271 on Saturday). In Kallakuruchi, there were zero cases while in the rest of the 35 districts there were fewer than 100 cases, according to the State health ministry.

Published on March 15, 2021
