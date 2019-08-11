Actor Rajinikanth hails Amit Shah for Kashmir initiative

Actor Rajinikanth had lavish praise on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for abrogating Article 370, and said that the Shah-Narendra Modi combination was like that of Lord Krishna and Arjuna.

“My heartfelt congratulations on your mission Kashmir,” he said here at the release of a book chronicling the two years of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in office in the presence of Shah, who released the book.

"The way you conducted it. Hats off to it, and especially your speech in the Parliament was fantastic. I am happy about that," Rajinikanth said of Shah.

“Amit Shahji and Modiji is a Krishna-Arjuna combination. We don’t know who is Krishna, Arjuna. They only know who is Krishna and Arjuna,” said Rajinikanth, who is aspiring to launch his political party and contest the 2021 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

The actor’s lavish praise has raised eyebrows in the political circle on his increasing closeness towards the BJP in recent times, and also speculations that he may lead the party in the State in future.