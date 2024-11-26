Former Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister and Janasena leader B Srinivasa Reddy on Monday said that he had no knowledge of the erstwhile YSRCP regime initiating a deal with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), which is now embroiled in an alleged international bribery scandal.

Business tycoon and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has been charged by the US Department of Justice over his role in an alleged years-long scheme to pay USD 250 million bribe to the Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts, an allegation refuted by the Indian conglomerate.

The previous YSRCP regime in Andhra Pradesh is embroiled in this alleged scam with claims that government officials received bribes from the Adani Group.

Reportedly, the southern state signed solar power deals with the SECI which are also allegedly connected to these allegations.

“I don’t know that they (erstwhile YSRCP regime) spoke to SECI. They are saying that I signed the document. I didn’t sign the agreement, I only signed the document to forward it to the cabinet. It went before the cabinet with (my) digital sign,” said Reddy, talking to a vernacular news channel.

He questioned former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy whether he discussed the deal with him.

Srinivas Reddy was a former senior YSRCP leader, who recently quit the party to join rival Janasena.