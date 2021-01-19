Adani gets Thiruvananthapuram and two other airports

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Tuesday signed three Concession Agreements for Operations, Management and Development of Guwahati, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram airports through the public-private-partnership (PPP) mode with the Adani Group.
In a statement, AAI said the concessionaires are required to take up the Guwahati, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram airports, fulfilling certain conditions within 180 days from Tuesday, and will operate, manage and develop the airports for the next 50 years, in accordance with the terms and conditions specified in the agreements.
Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) emerged the highest bidder for six airports including Thiruvanthapuram, Jaipur and Guwahati after an international competitive bidding process through the PPP route that was initiated in December 2018. While Mangaluru, Lucknow and Ahmedabad were handed over to AEL between October 31 and November 7 last year, the remaining three airports were handed over on Tuesday.
The Centre has made its intention clear of using the PPP route to involve the private sector in the operation, management and development of various airports across the country. The government will receive ₹2,300 crore upfront from following the PPP model at these six airports. AAI officials said these funds will be used for developing underdeveloped airports in the country.
