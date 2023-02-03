Opposition parties — represented by their floor leaders at Parliament— went on a huddle on Friday to coordinate strategy ahead of the commencement of proceedings in both Houses on Friday. There is now strong determination to persist with their demands for a Joint Parliamentary Committee or a probe by CJI supervised team to look into LIC and Public Sector Banks exposure to the Adani Group, which has shed $108 billion in market capitalisation since US-based short seller Hindenburg Research accused the Adani group of stock manipulation and accounting fraud in a report issued on January 24.

Read also: Adani Group bonds fall to distressed levels as Adani Enterprises scraps FPO

“Floor leaders of Opposition parties will be meeting at 10 am in chamber of LOP@kharge-ji in Parliament House to coordinate strategy. The demand remains the same. Only an independent investigation will save LIC, SBI and other institutions FORCED by PM to invest in the Adani Group”, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted on Friday morning.

Opposition parties have on Friday too moved notices for adjournment of question hour in both Houses and sought discussion on the Adani Group-Hindenburg matter.

Read more: RBI seeks details of banks' exposure to Adani Group

An United opposition had on Thursday called for setting up of a joint parliamentary committee or a probe by team under supervision of Chief Justice of India to look into LIC and Public Sector Banks exposure to the Adani Group.

Adani Group this week scrapped a ₹20,000 crore follow-on-public offering as the billionaire—once ranked No 2 among the world’s wealthiest and now at No 21 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index—continued to battle the damning short-seller attack.