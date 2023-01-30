Budget session of Parliament is set for a stormy start as the opposition parties demand a debate on Adani-Hindenburg Research issue. The Government maintained it was willing to discuss every issue under rules during the session.

The session is beginning on Tuesday with the President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint session of the Parliament.

On the eve of the session, the government convened an all-party meeting. “We seek the Opposition’s cooperation in running the House smoothly,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said after the meeting

At the meet, Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh, RJD’s Manoj Jha, DMK, Left parties and others raised the Adani issue and sought discussion on it. Later, in a tweet, Singh said, At the all-party meeting, several parties including AAP raised the Adani-Hindenburg issue. “We have demanded discussion in the house. crores of people’s hard earned money got drowned in LIC SBI. Why is ED, CBI, SEBI, IT not taking action on Adani?”

It may be noted that the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research has accused the Adani Group of irregularities such as stock manipulation. The company has dismissed the allegations as “nothing but a lie”. The report hit the stock market which saw huge panic selling, while Adani group companies’ stocks took a deep dive.

Other demands

The YSR Congress demanded a nationwide caste-based economic census at the meet. It is necessary to know the economic status of backward castes who are “lagging” on social and development indicators, the party said.

YSR Congress leader Vijaysai Reddy said backward castes are over 50 per cent of the total population and the census will help find their economic status. The ruling party in Andhra Pradesh has joined the likes of the JD(U) and the RJD, both of which have demanded a caste census. The grand alliance government in Bihar has rolled out a statewide caste survey.

Reddy said his party also demanded the passage of the Women Quota Bill for ensuring reservation for them in Parliament. Parties including the TRS, TMC and the BJD also supported the demand.

Session

After President’s address to the joint sitting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey. On February 1, she will present Union Budget for FY 2023-24. The session will have 27 sittings and will continue till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers. The first part of the session will conclude on February 14. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the Budget Session. Over three dozen bills are likely to be taken up during the session. However list of the Bills is yet to be published.