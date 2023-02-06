Proceedings at both Houses of the Parliament kicked off to a stormy start on Monday over the Adani-Hindenburg report, prompting the Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeesh Dhandkar to adjourn the business of the respective Houses till 2 pm today.

As soon as the Lok Sabha assembled, opposition raised slogans against the government and continued to press their demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani Group which has been facing the market wrath since the release of Hindenburg’s report on January 24.

The US short seller Hindenburg Research made fraud allegations against the conglomerate. The report has wiped out $118 billion or more than half of Adani group stocks market value.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reprimanded the members and noted that “naarebazi” was not in the interest of the country and the people have elected to them to raise their issues.

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar noted that it was not appropriate on part of opposition members to choose a forum (Rajya Sabha) that is meant for deliberation for extraneous purposes.

“I appeal to you...It’s time for us to think what the common man is thinking”, he said before adjourning the House till 2 pm.

Related Stories Editorial. Ball is now in the regulators’ court on Adani issue Proper regulatory precedents must be set as Hindenburg may target other groups READ NOW

Earlier in the day, opposition MPs protested at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex and demanded a probe by JPC into the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani Group.

On Monday morning, ahead of commencement of proceedings in the Parliament, leaders of 16 opposition parties met at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s chambers to chalk out their strategy. Those present at the meeting include members of the Congress, DMK, NCP, JDU, SP, CPM, CPI, JMM, AAP, IUML, BRS, RJD and Shiv Sena (UBT).

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit