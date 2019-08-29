Adani Ports, Kandla in Kutch issue security alert post terror threat

New Snapchat additions
Following the intelligence inputs about a possible Pakistani terrorist infiltration from the border district of Kutch, the Director General of Police - Gujarat State has issued a high alert for Kutch.
The district houses two important commercial port establishments at Kandla and Mundra.
On August 27, the Coast Guard had issued a directive for enhanced security, which stated that an input from reliable sources indicates that "Pakistani commandos are likely to infiltrate into Indian territory through Kutch area including Harami Nala, Khavda or nearby creek preferably through sea route to create communal disturbance or terrorist attack in Gujarat".
The directive asked all the stakeholders to stay vigilant, institute preventive measures to mitigate hostile actions and ensure combat patrolling in the coastal areas.
The Deendayal Port Trust (formerly Kandla Port Trust) on Wednesday alerted all concerned and issued advisory. "All shipping agents are directed to inform their vessels at Kandla Outer Anchorage, berths and expected vessels, to alert and maintain terror watch. Any suspicious activity is immediately reported to nearest coast guard station."
Also, the private sector ports operator, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) asked on Thursday issued security advisory to shipping agents and internal departments stating, "It is advised that all ships at Mundra port take utmost security measures and maintain a vigilant watch... Please note that Mundra Port is maintaining ISPS security level 1. Security measures have also been enhanced on the shore side of the port." the APSEZ security advisory said.
Notably, last week the Border Security Forces had seized two abandoned Pakistani fishing boats in Harami Nala area along the India-Pakistan international border of Kutch. It is a shallow-water channel in the Sir Creek area, making it an easy access point for Pakistani fishermen to get into Indian side.
