ADB approves $430 million financing facility to improve power supply in Uttar Pradesh

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $430 million multi-tranche financing facility (MFF) to improve the quality and reliability of electricity supply in Uttar Pradesh.

An ADB statement said the Uttar Pradesh Power Distribution Network Rehabilitation Project would improve the efficiency and sustainability of power supply in the state.

“The project will finance the conversion of 65,000 kilometres (km) of rural low-voltage distribution lines from bare conductors to aerial bundle conductors to benefit an estimated 70 million people in 46,000 rural villages. It will also finance the construction of a parallel network of 11-kilovolt feeders with a total length of 17,000 km to separate the distribution of electricity between residential consumers and agriculture consumers,” the ADB statement said.

“This will facilitate the use of solar energy to meet the agriculture demand, increase in electricity supply duration to rural residential consumers, and energy and water conservation. Besides, the project will improve the gender inclusivity, corporate governance, and financial management capacity of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL),” the statement added.