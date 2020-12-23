Adityanath Das to be next Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh

Senior IAS officer Adityanath Das will take over as the Chief Secretary to the Andhra Pradesh Government with Nilam Sawhney due to retire on December 31.

Following Government Orders on Tuesday, after her superannuation, Nilam Sawhney will serve as has Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister in the rank of a Cabinet Minister.

Das and State DGP Gautham Sawang called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today and thanked him.

A 1987 batch IAS officer, Das has been closely overseeing various irrigation projects, including Polavaram and issues relating to Krishna Godavari water sharing. J Syamala Rao will take over as the water resources secretary from Das.

Currently, he serves as the Special Chief Secretary, Water Resources and Environment, Forest, Science and Technology departments, worked as Collector of Warangal in 1999 in the undivided AP and served in various capacities.

He should have taken over in July itself, but this was delayed as Nilam Sawhney got two extensions of three months during the Covid times.

As the Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nilam Sawhney is expected to look after the subjects relating to health and Covid-19 management, Centre-State relations and bifurcation issues, among others.

In another order, Y Srilakshmi, who was transferred to the AP Cadre recently, has been posted as Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development.