Advance defence equipment handed over to Army for better response at borders

With a view to empower the troops guarding borders, especially LAC, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh handed overa bookey of improved indigenously-developed equipment and systems to the Army.

Future Infantry Soldier as a System (F-INSAS), a new generation anti-personnel mine ‘Nipun’, rugged and automatic communication system with enhanced capabilities, upgraded sights system for tanks and advanced thermal imagers, state-of-the art high mobility Infantry Protected Vehicles and assault boats were virtually handed over by the Defence Minister, said the ministry in an official statement.

Ready to face challenges

The defence ministry stated that the new set of armaments would be “enabling the troops deployed along the borders to respond to any challenge in a befitting manner.” The equipment and the systems have been jointly developed by the Indian Army in collaboration with the Defence Public Sector Undertakings, Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Industry, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to modernise the Armed Forces under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’, stated the ministry.

Rajnath Singh exuded confidence that the equipment and systems will enhance the operational preparedness of the Indian Army and increase their efficiency. "It is a shining example of the country’s growing self-reliance prowess, in partnership with the private sector and other institutions," he asserted.

Given that the needs of the armed forces are increasing with constantly-changing times, the minister called for infrastructural development based on latest technology to help the services remain prepared to deal with future challenges.

New tools launched

The minister also unveiled the scales of accommodation (SoA) 2022, which provides authorisation for construction facilities for operational, functional, training, administrative, living and recreation for the defence services. He also launched a series of e-governance applications to foster transparency, build efficiency and unlock the latent productivity of Military Engineer Services (MES).

Minister of State for defence Ajay Bhatt, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee Air Marshal BR Krishna, Secretary Department of Defence R&D, Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Engineer-in-Chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh and other senior civil and military officials of MoD were present on the occasion.