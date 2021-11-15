National

Advertising Club Madras launches AdTalks

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 15, 2021

The Advertising Club Madras is relaunching its signature tea meetings in a brand-new avatar called ‘AdTalks’.

AdTalks will feature talks by leaders from the advertising, media and marketing industry to share their experiences and inspirations.

The inaugural edition will be addressed by Arun Iyer, Co-founder Spring Capital on November 19. Prior to co-founding Spring Capital, Arun was Chairman & CCO of Lowe Lintas and has worked on several leading brands such as Surf, Titan. FastTrack, Swiggy etc.

