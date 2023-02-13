Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, said that Aero India will lead to new opportunities in the aerospace and defence sectors for the youth in Karnataka.

“Aero India is happening in a state like Karnataka, which has expertise in the world of India’s technology and is advanced. This will create new opportunities in the aerospace and defence sectors. This will open up new possibilities for the youth of Karnataka,” noted PM Modi.

He urged the youth in the state to build on their expertise in any field of technology to contribute to developing a stronger defence sector. “As more and more people make use of these opportunities, it will open doors to new innovations in defence,” he added.

Speaking at the inauguration of Aero India 2023, Modi said that the event reflects new approach of New India. “There was a time when it was considered just a show or just a window to “sell to India’ in a way. In recent years, the country’s perception has shifted. Today, Aero India is not just a show, it is also the strength of India.”

According to the PM, the country is emerging as a better partner for those countries that look for a reliable ally for their defence needs. “Our technology is also cost-effective and credible. The ‘best innovation’ and ‘honest intent’ are present in front of you.”

Furthermore, he noted that India, which has been the world’s biggest defence importer for decades, is now exporting defence equipments to 75 countries around the world. “The country’s defence exports have increased six times in the last five years. In 2021–22, we crossed that figure by exporting more than $1.5 billion . The new India of the 21st century will neither miss any opportunity nor will there be any shortage of hard work. We are gearing up to bring a revolution to every sector on the path of reform.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit