Afcons inks pact for $530-million infra project in Maldives

Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s infrastructure arm Afcons has signed an agreement with the Republic of Maldives to construct the Male to Thilafushi Link project, popularly called Greater Male’ Connectivity Project (GMCP), on Thursday. The total contract value of the project is $530 million with a construction duration of 32 months.

This is the largest-ever infrastructure project in the Maldives, funded by the Exim Bank of India.

The project includes a 6.7 km bridge and causeway network connecting Male, Villingili, Gulhifalhu and Thilafushi islands. The new bridge includes three navigation bridges of 140 m main span across very deep channels between the four islands, 1.41 km of marine viaduct in deep water, 2.32 km marine viaduct in shallow water and land, and 2.96 km of at-grade roads.

“This is by far one of the largest LOC projects secured by Afcons which is being funded by the Exim Bank of India. The project is a symbol of the robust India-Maldives relationship, and how both countries are cooperating with each other. The Greater Male Connectivity Project will transform Maldives into a more developed & economically resilient nation,” said S Paramasivan, Afcons’ Managing Director.

“This is yet another recognition of our capabilities to construct mega projects globally, and we are grateful to the Government of Maldives for reposing faith in us to execute this prestigious project,” Paramasivan added.

Other projects

Afcons had earlier constructed landmark mega projects globally, including the Atal Tunnel, which is the world’s longest highway tunnel 10,000 ft above sea level, the world’s highest single-arch railway bridge in J&K (ongoing), the unique Lusaka City Decongestion project, in Zambia, and converting a 5.6-km balanced cantilever bridge into a simply supported bridge by retaining the substructure and converting the concrete superstructure into steel superstructure in Bihar.