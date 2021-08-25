National

Afghan nationals must travel to India only on e-Visas, says Home Ministry

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 25, 2021

Previously issued visas to Afghans not presently in India invalidated

India has decided that all Afghan nationals must now travel to India only on e-Visa and has invalidated previously issued visas to those not presently in India with immediate effect.

This is owing to the prevailing security situation in Afghanistan and streamlining of the visa process by introduction of the e-Emergency X-Misc visa by India, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday.

“Keeping in view some reports that certain passports of Afghan nationals have been misplaced, previously issued visas to all Afghan nationals, who are presently not in India, stand invalidated with immediate effect. Afghan nationals wishing to travel to India may apply for e-Visa at www.indianvisaonline.gov.in, according to the statement.

Published on August 25, 2021

