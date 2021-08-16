After almost 5 months, schools reopen in AP

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
After a gap of almost five months, schools in Andhra Pradesh reopened on Monday as the number of Covid-19 cases eased in the State.
Speaking after the launch of the second phase of works of the scheme Mana Badi Nadu- Nedu and distributing kits to students under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka at P Gannavaram in East Godavari district, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said his Government was keen on changing the face of education for better.
Under Nadu-Nedu scheme, ten initiatives have been taken including refurbishing of schools with new furniture, clean drinking water with Ph balance, clean toilets, colorful paints, compound wall, other minor repairs, green boards, fans, tubelights, English labs and kitchen-shed to prepare meals for the students.
In the two years of governance of YSR Congress Party, the overall admissions in schools across the State had gone up to 73.05 lakh students from earlier 70.43 lakh, Reddy said.
The number of enrolments in government schools has also increased to 43.43 lakh, from 37.20 lakh in 2018-19, he added, according to a release.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...