After almost 5 months, schools reopen in AP

After a gap of almost five months, schools in Andhra Pradesh reopened on Monday as the number of Covid-19 cases eased in the State.

Speaking after the launch of the second phase of works of the scheme Mana Badi Nadu- Nedu and distributing kits to students under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka at P Gannavaram in East Godavari district, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said his Government was keen on changing the face of education for better.

Under Nadu-Nedu scheme, ten initiatives have been taken including refurbishing of schools with new furniture, clean drinking water with Ph balance, clean toilets, colorful paints, compound wall, other minor repairs, green boards, fans, tubelights, English labs and kitchen-shed to prepare meals for the students.

In the two years of governance of YSR Congress Party, the overall admissions in schools across the State had gone up to 73.05 lakh students from earlier 70.43 lakh, Reddy said.

The number of enrolments in government schools has also increased to 43.43 lakh, from 37.20 lakh in 2018-19, he added, according to a release.