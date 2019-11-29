After becoming CM, Thackeray announces stay on Aarey metro car shed project

In one of his first decisions as Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray has given a stay to the construction of Mumbai Metro depot at Aarey land in the western suburb of Goregaon in Mumbai.

BusinessLine had reported that Uddhav is likely to take a call on this project. Shiv Sena has been opposing any construction at Aarey land.

Speaking to reporters, Uddhav Thackeray said that he is not against development projects but environment must not be harmed. He said that his government will not give permission for any tree cutting at Aarey.

Uddhav said that further decision on the Metro depot will be taken only after consulting all stakeholders.

Former CM Devendra Fadnavis criticised Uddhav Thackeray’s decision saying that it was an unfortunate step taken by the new government which will hamper infrastructure development in Mumbai.

In a tweet, Fadnavis said that it’s unfortunate that State Government stayed Aarey Metro Car Shed work in spite of Supreme Court and Hon High Court orders. This shows State Government is not serious about Mumbai Infrastructure projects! And ultimate sufferer is common Mumbaikar only!

The tweet added that Japan’s JICA had funded ₹15,000 crore for this Metro project on nominal interest rates. Such decisions will demotivate investors to come forward in future and all infra projects will get stalled, which were already delayed for so long in previous 15-year rule.

The microblogging platform was abuzz with this first decision of the Thackeray government. Many Mumbaikars expressed their sentiments with hashtag #SaveMetroSaveMumbai.

Uddhav Thackeray’ son Aditya has repeatedly challenged the BJP government’s stand on this issue.

Aditya insists that the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (MMRCL) plan to build a Metro depot at the lush green Aarey land, considered as Green Lungs of the city, would be disastrous for the biodiversity.

Fadnavis had ignored Aditya’s demand, saying: “The Supreme Court has already said that the proposed area for the car depot in Aarey Colony is not any forest land or a place rich in biodiversity, but it is government land where permission can be given. It has also ruled out the feasibility of any alternatives.”