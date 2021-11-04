National

After Centre cuts excise duty, Karnataka slashes petrol and diesel prices by additional Rs 7 a litre

PTI Bengaluru | Updated on November 04, 2021

Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka   -  THE HINDU

Petrol will now cost approximately Rs 95.90 a litre and diesel Rs 81.5 in Karnataka

After the Centre cut excise duty on petrol and diesel on Wednesday, the Karnataka government announced slashing their prices by an additional Rs 7 per litre.

In a series of tweets, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said petrol will now cost approximately Rs 95.90 a litre and diesel Rs 81.5 in Karnataka.

He also welcomed the central government's decision to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre.

"Our PM Shri @narendramodi ji has given the nation a wonderful Deepawali gift by reducing the burden of fuel prices. To add to this festive spirit, Karnataka Government too will reduce Rs 7 on both petrol and diesel prices from tomorrow evening.

"Even though, it will mean a loss of Rs 2100 crore to our exchequer, it will bring down the prices for our citizens to 95.90 & 81.50 (Approx.) for Petrol and Diesel respectively. Wishing all a very #HappyDeepavali with this good news once again," the chief minister tweeted.

Published on November 04, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

diesel fuel
petroleum
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like