Two Indian Navy women officers – Lt Commander Roopa A and Lt Commander Dilna K -- have come together again but this time to embark very shortly on an extraordinary expedition of circumnavigating the globe onboard INSV Tarini.

Trained under the mentorship of ace circumnavigator, and Golden Globe Race hero, Commander Abhilash Tomy (Retd.), the two officers have been preparing themselves for the upcoming expedition, Navika Sagar Parikrama II, for the last three years, the Indian Navy said on Sunday.

Commander Tomy swayed audience with his spellbinding session at businessline’s Change Maker Awards on Friday on his extraordinary story of conquering the seas in 2023 with a stitched and plated spine.

The Navy stated that both the officers as part of the six member crew had participated in trans-oceanic expedition from Goa to Rio de Janeiro via Cape Town and back last year.

Thereafter, the officers undertook a sailing expedition from Goa to Sri Vijaya Puram (earlier Port Blair) and back in double handed mode, it elaborated.

Further, the duo successfully undertook a sortie from Goa to Port Louis, Mauritius again in dual handed mode early this year.

Sagar Parikrama would be a gruelling voyage requiring extreme skills, physical fitness and mental alertness. The officers have been training rigorously and gained thousands of miles of experience under their belt.

“The circumnavigation of INSV Tarini will be a significant step forward in India’s ocean sailing enterprise and maritime endeavours, showcasing the nation’s growing prominence in global maritime activities and gender equality on the high seas,” observed the Navy.

Signifying the importance of this historic event in the maritime calendar, Indian Navy proudly unveiled a logo of the expedition.

As per the Navy, the octagonal shape in the centre of the logo depicted the Indian Navy, while the sun signified a celestial body and the compass, guiding the sailors through the challenging seas.

The sail boat making its way through vastness of the ocean symbolised the spirit of adventure and resilience of the voyagers.

The all women crew of the expedition is the testament to the Indian Navy’s commitment to fostering gender equality and excellence.

Indian Navy has made significant efforts to revitalise the sailing tradition, emphasising its commitment to preserve maritime heritage and promote seamanship skills.

Through the pioneering efforts of Sail Training Ships INS Tarangini & INS Sudarshini and circumnavigation onboard INSVs Mhadei and Tarini, the Indian Navy has taken a centre stage in ocean sailing expeditions.