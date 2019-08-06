After Kashmir, hopes high for Ram temple, Uniform Civil Code

With the passage of two statutory resolutions scrapping Article 370 in Parliament on Tuesday, creating two Union Territories out of Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP brass has galvanised its cadre and ideological affiliates who now believe that the two other goals — Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Uniform Civil Code — will also be achieved soon.

The BJP manifesto includes the expeditious construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Uniform Civil Code as its core “pledges”. “We will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and necessary efforts required to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya,” states page 38 of the BJP manifesto.

On Uniform Civil Code, the manifesto adds, “Article 44 of the Constitution lists Uniform Civil Code as one of the Directive Principles of State Policy. The BJP believes that there cannot be gender equality until India adopts a Uniform Civil Code which protects the rights of all women. The BJP reiterates its stand to draft a Uniform Civil Code drawing upon the best traditions and harmonising them with the modern times.”

The performance of Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament and his assertion of India’s claim over the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir on Tuesday fuelled further hopes among the faithful in the BJP’s ideological affiliates. According to Vinod Bansal, spokesperson of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the “dream of a truly free India was realised on August 5”.

“For the first time, we have a government which is sincere to Indian values, culture, traditions and national interest. What we have achieved by scrapping Article 370 is historic. We have high hopes that we will now move more positively and in concrete terms on Ram mandir and the Uniform Civil Code,” Bansal said.

Jaitley pens blog

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley titled an article analysing the passage of two statutory resolutions as “PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah achieve the impossible”.

“The popular belief that the promise the BJP made on Article 370 is an unachievable slogan has been proven wrong,” said Jaitley.

Among the cadre and the party faithful, the hope and belief now is that on ideological agenda of “abrogation of Article 370, Uniform Civil Code and Ram temple”, the “unachievable is now achievable”.