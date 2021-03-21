After power, Chinese hackers target transport sector

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Chinese state-sponsored actors have targeted the transport sector in India in the last few months with cyber attacks, according to a top secret note put out by the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, early this month.
“CERT-In has observed continued targeted intrusion activities from Chinese state-sponsored actors towards Indian transport sector with the possible intention to collect intelligence and conduct cyber espionage. The notable threat actors such as APT41/Barium, Tonto Team, APT101 StonePanda, APT15/K3yChang, APT27/Emissary Panda, Winnti groups & RedEcho have been targeting organisations across a range of industries aligned with the national strategic goals of the Chinese national policy priorities,” says the note accessed by BusinessLine.
IRCTC, Tata Motors, National Highways Authority of India, RITES, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India, Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and Roads & Building Dept, Andhra Pradesh are the entities that were subjected to cyber attacks during the period between May last year and as late as February this year.
“The Chinese actors have reportedly used either spear phishing, Drive via Download or exploiting known vulnerabilities present in public facing applications as an initial entry mode to compromise the enterprise network,” says the note dated March 10 sent to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) with copies to the Intelligence Bureau, Research & Analysis Wing and the National Security Council Secretariat. “The Ministry has advised departments and organisations under transport sector to strengthen the security posture of their infrastructure. Accordingly, NIC, NHAI, NHIDCL, IRC, IAHE, State PWDs, testing agencies and automobile manufacturers have been requested to conduct the security audit of the entire IT system by CERT-In certified agencies on a regular basis and take all actions as per their recommendations,” the Ministry said in a reply to BusinessLine.
An e-mail sent to Director-General, CERT-In, Sanjay Bahl, asking for details on the note remained unanswered. Calls and messages sent to Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY, also remained unanswered.
“Considering the advanced capabilities and infrastructure and tenacity of the Chinese adversaries, CERT-In suggests departments and organisations under transport sector to beef up the security posture of their infrastructure with respect to the continued computer network operations and targeted intrusion,” the note advised. “Organisations should stringently monitor and examine their network perimeter logs (firewall, proxy etc.) particularly with curated list of Indicator of Compromise of this campaign provided by CERT-In,” it added.
It may be recalled that the recent attacks on the country's various power assets were also linked to Chinese hackers. Tech giant Microsoft had also warned its customers recently against cyber attacks that have origin in China, primarily targeting its on-premises ‘Exchange Server’ software.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig is about a young woman called Nora on the brink of suicide. Actually, she ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...