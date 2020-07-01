After SPG cover, Priyanka loses bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi

Alexa please start the engine: The new Honda City with new characteristics
Months after removing the Special Protection Group cover on AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Centre on Wednesday asked her to vacate the type 6B bungalow allotted in her name at the Lodhi Estate. The Centre has given removal of SPG cover as the reason to vacate the house.
“Consequent upon withdrawal of SPG protection and grant of Z+ security cover by Ministry of Home Affairs, which does not have provision for allotment/ retention of Government accommodation on security grounds to you, the allotment of Type 6B, House No. 35, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi is hereby cancelled w.e.f 01/07/2020,” a Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs communication to Priyanka Gandhi said.
It added that any stay beyond August 1 will attract damage charges and penal rent.
Reacting to the development, the Congress said the move showed that BJP is continuing with the politics of hatred and vengeance. “Now it has seen its lowest ebb. The notice to Priyanka Gandhi asking her to vacate the house shows the desperation of Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath. We won’t be scared by such acts,” Congress’ media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said.
The Centre had amended the SPG Act in the winter session limiting the cover of the coveted force to the Prime Minister. The Congress had said political vendetta was the reason for removing the SPG cover on the Gandhi family.
At the moment, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are given Z+ security by the Home Ministry.
