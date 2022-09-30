On Friday, a Srinagar-based squadron of aging Mig-21 Bisons will phased out as part of Indian Air Force's plan to completely retire the entire fleet of Russian-made fighter jets by 2025. Three more squadrons of Mig-21s would remain for number plating, said IAF sources.

The 51 Squadron, known as 'Swordarms' was raised at Chandigarh on February 1, 1985 under the command of Wg Cdr VK Chawla, but it was shifted to Srinagar fifteen months later.

The Squadron got Mig-21 Bison in January 2004.

In the last 38 years, the combat fighter jets participated in some major operations. The most notable was the participation of Squadron in 'Operation Safed Sagar' during the Kargil war in 1999. The 51 Squadron won one Vayu Sena and three Mentions-in-Dispatches for offensive missions at Point 5140 and Tololling, said the IAF.

Known as "Guardians of Valley", the 51 Squadron had stopped flying Mig-21s from June 30 as many fighter jets crashed raising questions on their safety.

