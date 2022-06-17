hamburger

Agnipath protest at Secunderabad: 1 dead, 13 injured

BL Hyderabad Bureau | Updated on: Jun 17, 2022
About six trains are set on fire at Secundarabad by job aspirants protesting against the new army recruitment scheme.

As a precautionary measure, the SCR has cancelled one train, while partially cancelling other eight

One succumbed to injuries sustained in the police firing at the Secunderabad railway station on Friday morning while 13 others are being treated at a hospital.

According to officials, the deceased has been identified as Rakesh from Khanapur, Warangal. 

Out of the 13 injured being treated at Gandhi Hospital here, the condition of the two with bullet injuries are given advanced care.

The sudden protest by the aspirants of jobs in army over the new recruitment scheme, Agnipath, turned violent in the Secunderabad Railway Station this morning, with protestors torching parcel wagon of East Coast Express besides destroying the furniture

According to official sources, to control the mob, the police resorted to lathicharge and opened fire. .

As a precautionary measure, the South Central Railway has cancelled one train, while partially cancelling other eight.

The Nampally railway station has been closed and only passengers with valid tickets are being allowed. 

Additional forces have been rushed to major railway stations.

The Metro services have also been halted though there is no official announcement. 

Published on June 17, 2022
