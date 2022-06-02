AG&P Pratham commences pipeline laying work in south TN

AG&P Pratham, a leading player in Indian City Gas Distribution (CGD), has commenced steel pipeline laying work in Ramanathapuram and Keelakarai in southern Tamil Nadu. It has also launched three CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) stations in the Ramanathapuram Geographical Area (GA) and aims to launch four more CNG stations in various locations such as Ramanathapuram, Paramakudi, Keelakkarai, and Sayalgudi by March 2023 to meet the growing demand for CNG, a press release said.

AG&P Pratham will also provide a 24/7 natural gas supply in Ramanathapuram by establishing gas grids in Pattinamkattan and Rameshwaram areas to achieve 15,000 PNG (Piped Natural Gas) registrations by March 2023.

With this pipeline infrastructure planned for the region, the project will generate over 1,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities for the people of Ramanathapuram district, the release said.

The company has started steel pipeline laying work from its Valuthoor plant to Kumariyakovil to provide unhinderedCNG/PNG supply to domestic customers. Company owned & company operated gas filling station will be established in Kuyavankudi village in Ramanathapuram.

Daughter Booster Stations

Further, three Daughter Booster Filling Stations are planned in Paramakudi, Keelakkarai and Sayalkudi for this fiscal. Work on Medium Density Poly Ethine (MDPE) networks in Pattinamkattan, Sakkaraikottai and Ramanathapuram municipality areas are also slated to start , the release said.

The steel pipeline laying work will provide continuous CNG/PNG supply to domestic customers and reduce their fuel bills by around 50 per cent and will resulti in 22 per cent savings in households cooking fuel.

AG&P Pratham will launch 11 CNG filling stations and ensure PNG supply to 41,311 households within the next eight years, the release said.