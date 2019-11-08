National

Agri innovation centre opened at IKP Knowledge Park, Hyderabad

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 08, 2019 Published on November 08, 2019

An Agri-Innovation Translation Centre was opened at the IKP Knowledge Park, Genome Valley here, on Friday to mark 20 years of the park.

Speaking after the formal inauguration of the centre, N Vaghul, former Chairman, ICICI Bank and IKP Knowledge Park, said the next 10 years would be a decade of growth in the areas of sustainability, health, agriculture and deep science.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries, Telangana, said the high-end facility at IKP was set to advance the innovation capabilities of not just Hyderabad and Telangana, but also of the entire country.

“The Growth Labs at IKP’s Agri-Innovation Translation Centre have come up in response to the need for agri innovation," Deepanwita Chattopadhyay, Chairperson and CEO, IKP Knowledge Park said. The labs are equipped with advanced facilities, she added.

