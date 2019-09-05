Ahead of polls, Sonia meets Delhi Cong leaders to pick State-unit chief

Vivo S1: Style statement with good specs
The new series starter tries to blend looks with performance while keeping it affordable
Congress’ interim President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday met with aspiring party chiefs for the Delhi unit in the run-up to the Assembly elections due early next year.
The Congress’ Delhi-unit president post is vacant following the demise of former Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit. The party has faced successive defeats in the Assembly and the Lok Sabha elections after having been in power for three terms under Dikshit’s leadership.
Sonia Gandhi had reportedly called senior leaders Ajay Maken, Subhash Chopra, Arvinder Singh Lovely and Jai Prakash Agarwal to discuss the leadership issue.
The Congress has faced various internecine conflicts in the Delhi unit with senior leader Arvinder Singh Lovely even exiting the party briefly. After a prolonged factional fight, during which the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won over the Congress’ core vote among the urban slums, minority and middle-class voters, the Congress re-installed an ageing Shiela Dikshit as the party chief.
However, Dikshit passed away on July 20, leaving a leadership vacuum in Delhi.
Since then, a series of meetings have been called to set the Congress’ house in order. Last week, senior leader PC Chacko, who has been holding the charge of Delhi from the central party, along with 14 district presidents had met Sonia Gandhi at her residence.
Earlier this week, disgruntled AAP MLA Alka Lamba met Sonia Gandhi amid reports that she is likely to join the Congress ahead of the elections.
The Congress was in power in Delhi from 1998 to 2013 under Shiela Dikshit. The party lost the 2013 Assembly polls to the AAP and was totally wiped out in 2015 polls when AAP won 67 of the 70 Assembly seats with the BJP winning three.
The new series starter tries to blend looks with performance while keeping it affordable
The original big phone now has an icing of new features making it even more powerful and productive
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
The Android 10 has some sweet features. Here’s a look.
Make sure the benefits outweigh the cost
A few takeaways for small investors on when to invest in a company’s stock
Wealth-related emotional responses can drive you to choose sentimental investments
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...