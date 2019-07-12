Ahmedabad court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi in ADC bank defamation case

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was granted bail by a Metropolitan Court in Ahmedabad on Friday in a criminal defamation case filed by Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank (ADC) and its chairman Ajay Patel.

The Congress leader appeared in-person at the court in Ahmedabad on Friday and pleaded not guilty. The court, which had issued summons to Gandhi, granted him bail on a bond of ₹15,000. The next hearing is scheduled for September 7.

The bank filed the defamation case against Gandhi because he accused the bank of being involved in a scam to swap demonetised notes worth ₹750 crore within days of the measure being announced on November 8, 2016.

‘False charges’

The complainants had claimed that the allegations levelled by the Congress leader were “false and defamatory”. Gandhi, however, had used an RTI reply by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) for alleging the ‘scam’.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi had tweeted about his Ahmedabad visit to appear for the court case: “I’m in Ahmedabad today (Friday), to appear in another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/BJP. I thank them for providing me these platforms & opportunities to take my ideological battle against them to the public. Satyameva Jayate.”

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is the Director of the cooperative bank.

The Congress leader is facing series of defamation cases at different places in the country.