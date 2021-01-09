AIADMK Council endorses Edappadi K Palaniswami as CM candidate

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Council on Saturday unanimously decided to project Edappadi K Palaniswami as the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, putting to rest rumours about the internal tussle in choosing the party’s chief ministerial candidate.
The General Council also gave authority to both Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister and party coordinator O Pannerselvam to formulate electoral strategies, including alliances and seat distribution for the upcoming election.
During the meeting, 16 resolutions were adopted by the council, which approved the constitution of an 11-member committee to guide the party.
“Full power is accorded to the party coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami to decide on the election strategy, electoral alliances and seat-sharing arrangements for the 2021-Assembly polls,” the resolution said.
It made an appeal to the Centre not to discard the provincial council system in Sri Lanka.
A resolution was also passed condemning Leader of Opposition and DMK President MK Stalin for levelling criticisms against the Chief Minister.
The council also recorded its gratitude to EPS and the Centre for announcing free Covid-19 vaccines. It lauded EPS-led government’s efforts in attracting foreign investment and providing job opportunities, allocating ₹600 crore for cyclone relief and setting up a fund to financially help NEET-qualified government students.
Setting up of 2,000 mini-health clinics across the State and EPS government’s efforts in enabling 20 per cent reservation quota in government jobs were also lauded at the meeting.
The meeting was presided over by the party’s Presidium Chairman E. Madhusudhanan.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Those with a moderate risk appetite & an investment horizon of 3 years can consider the fund
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
The clinician scientist on how to combat a mutating virus
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...