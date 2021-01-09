AIADMK Council endorses Edappadi K Palaniswami as CM candidate

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Council on Saturday unanimously decided to project Edappadi K Palaniswami as the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, putting to rest rumours about the internal tussle in choosing the party’s chief ministerial candidate.

The General Council also gave authority to both Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister and party coordinator O Pannerselvam to formulate electoral strategies, including alliances and seat distribution for the upcoming election.

During the meeting, 16 resolutions were adopted by the council, which approved the constitution of an 11-member committee to guide the party.

“Full power is accorded to the party coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami to decide on the election strategy, electoral alliances and seat-sharing arrangements for the 2021-Assembly polls,” the resolution said.

It made an appeal to the Centre not to discard the provincial council system in Sri Lanka.

A resolution was also passed condemning Leader of Opposition and DMK President MK Stalin for levelling criticisms against the Chief Minister.

The council also recorded its gratitude to EPS and the Centre for announcing free Covid-19 vaccines. It lauded EPS-led government’s efforts in attracting foreign investment and providing job opportunities, allocating ₹600 crore for cyclone relief and setting up a fund to financially help NEET-qualified government students.

Setting up of 2,000 mini-health clinics across the State and EPS government’s efforts in enabling 20 per cent reservation quota in government jobs were also lauded at the meeting.

The meeting was presided over by the party’s Presidium Chairman E. Madhusudhanan.