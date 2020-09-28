AIADMK to name CM candidate on Oct 7

The AIADMK will announce the Chief Minister candidate for 2021 Assembly election on October 7. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam will make the announcement jointly, according to senior party leader KP Munisamy, deputy coordinator, AIADMK.

The announcement comes after the party’s executive meeting held on Monday in the backdrop of what is widely perceived as a power struggle between Palaniswami and Paneerselvam.

The AIADMK urged party cadres to work for the victory in the ensuing Assembly elections.

The party adopted 15 resolutions at the meeting including urging the Centre to disburse GST dues to Tamil Nadu; scrap NEET; release sufficient funds for Coronavirus relief; and prevent and condemn Karnataka government’s efforts to construct a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu.

The meeting that went on for over four hours also assumes significance on the context of speculations about the possible release of former interim General Secretary VK Sasikala early next year. She is in prison following conviction in corruption cases.