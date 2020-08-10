AIE entrusts UK-based Kenyon to retrieve personal belongings from crash site

HIIT, Zen and wholesome nutrition
Mihir Gadani, Co-founder & COO of OZiva1. HIIT it: It is very important for me to have a good combination ...
Air India Express has entrusted the UK-based Kenyon International Emergency Services with the task of searching and retrieving the personal belongings from the accident site of the aircraft crash at the Calicut international airport.
The UK-based company which is the core agency to identify and catalogue belongings from the accident site is expected to reach on Monday night or Tuesday morning. The agency will take care of the collections, recording, cleaning, photographing, cataloguing and arranging the return of the personal items to the families of the passengers, official sources said.
The agency will have access to the cargo holding area of the aircraft and they will retrieve the belongings to ensure that the baggage goes to the right hand. There are 235 pieces of checked baggage in the aircraft as per the reports available, besides hand baggage without any count.
This is an effort that the airline is making to ensure that the baggage reaches people in minimum possible time, the officials said.
The action is taken in conformance with the recommended guidelines of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the trade association for airlines globally.
Meanwhile, the condition of 14 passengers remains critical, while 56 injured passengers were discharged. All the hospital bills including that of bystanders are taken care of by Air India Express. The airline company is continuing with their operations in Calicut without any disturbances, the sources said.
Mihir Gadani, Co-founder & COO of OZiva1. HIIT it: It is very important for me to have a good combination ...
The popular video-calling app now features zestful filters, noise cancellation and more quality controls
The latest gaming phone from the Taiwanese gadget giant blends powerful gaming experience with superior ...
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
While your hospitalisation expenses are cashless, the hospital cash benefit is usually paid as a reimbursement
October futures likely to bounce off ₹54,000
The dominance of greenback continues,but rival currencies — euro, yen, pound, renminbi — are giving it a run ...
The factors favouring the Indian currency’s appreciation outweigh the negatives at this juncture
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...