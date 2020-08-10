AIE entrusts UK-based Kenyon to retrieve personal belongings from crash site

Air India Express has entrusted the UK-based Kenyon International Emergency Services with the task of searching and retrieving the personal belongings from the accident site of the aircraft crash at the Calicut international airport.

The UK-based company which is the core agency to identify and catalogue belongings from the accident site is expected to reach on Monday night or Tuesday morning. The agency will take care of the collections, recording, cleaning, photographing, cataloguing and arranging the return of the personal items to the families of the passengers, official sources said.

The agency will have access to the cargo holding area of the aircraft and they will retrieve the belongings to ensure that the baggage goes to the right hand. There are 235 pieces of checked baggage in the aircraft as per the reports available, besides hand baggage without any count.

This is an effort that the airline is making to ensure that the baggage reaches people in minimum possible time, the officials said.

The action is taken in conformance with the recommended guidelines of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the trade association for airlines globally.

Meanwhile, the condition of 14 passengers remains critical, while 56 injured passengers were discharged. All the hospital bills including that of bystanders are taken care of by Air India Express. The airline company is continuing with their operations in Calicut without any disturbances, the sources said.