AIIB sanctions $304-m loan for Assam electricity infra upgrade

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The central government and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on Tuesday signed a $304-million loan agreement to fund the Assam Intra-State Transmission System Enhancement Project.
The project aims to strengthen the state’s electricity transmission system by constructing 10 transmission substations and laying transmission lines with the associated infrastructure as well as upgrading 15 existing substations, transmission lines, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. Additionally, the project will involve upgrading existing ground wire to optical power ground wire.
The total estimated cost of the project is $365 million, of which $304 million will be financed by AIIB while the Assam government will provide counterpart funding of $61 million. The loan comes with a 5-year grace period and a maturity of 24 years. One of the main reasons for the power-deficit scenario in Assam is the congestion of the electricity distribution and transmission networks, the statement said. Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Ltd, the state’s transmission utility currently operates 66 substations with 6,882 megavolt-ampere capacity, and its transmission network comprises 5,701 circuit kilometers of transmission lines.
The loan agreement was signed by Baldeo Purushartha, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance on behalf of the Government of India, and Rajat Misra, Acting Director General, Investment Operations on behalf of the AIIB. Since last year, the Beijing-based multilateral bank has ramped up financial support to India even as the latter's relations with China have come under strain.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...