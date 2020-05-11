AIIMS doctor removed his protective gear to save a critical COVID-19 patient

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
A senior doctor of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) removed all his protective gear and exposed himself to a critical coronavirus patient to help him shift to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The doctor is now under 14-day strict quarantine, a senior official said.
"Zahid Abdul Majeed, a native from Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, was not even able to break his (Ramzan) fast when he was called for shifting a COVID-19 intubated patient to the ICU in the AIIMS Trauma Centre, which has been converted as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital," Srinivas Rajkumar T, General Secretary of AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association in New Delhi, said.
The incident took place inside an ambulance around 2 am on Friday. When Mr Majeed reached the ambulance, he had difficulty in ventilating the patient and suspected "accidental extubation," as per media reports.
"I immediately decided to re-intubate. Owing to poor visibility through the PPE inside the ambulance, I decided to remove the goggles and face shield, and then re-intubated the patient as any delay would have led to the imminent death of the patient," Rajkumar said to media.
Majeed did not give a second thought to a full-blown aerosol exposure to the patient severely infected with coronavirus just to deliver his duty, Rajkumar said.
"It is important that the people of this country understand that we have a common enemy in COVID-19 and we have to be united against the enemy and not fight among ourselves. Have empathy for patients, fellow workers, health care providers, and every living being around you," the official said to media.
Zahid Abdul Majeed has been a compassionate doctor dedicated to his work, he added.
"The RDA AIIMS appreciates the dedication of all residents who have stood in solidarity in the fight against the virus in spite of shortcomings and less than ideal work conditions all over the country. Senior doctors should appreciate their work and keep their morale high, take their feedback seriously, and improve the working conditions," Rajkumar mentioned.
