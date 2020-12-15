AIIMS nurses continue indefinite strike

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
The 5,000-strong nursing staff at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here have gone on an indefinite strike from Monday over the administration’s refusal to meet their demands including one on rectifying an anomaly in the earlier pay commission which resulted in the paramedical staff getting lesser pay.
Though the AIIMS Nursing Union had given a notice for an indefinite strike from December 16, it decided to prepone the protest by two days as the hospital administration showed a “callous attitude” towards the genuine demand of the nurses, they said.
“There was an anomaly in the Sixth Pay Commission which denied nursing cadres across the country two increments. In 2019, the Centre agreed to correct this. However, nothing was done to rectify this. In fact, the administration told us that it is impossible to implement this, forcing us to take this extreme step,” said CK Fameer, General Secretary of the union.
“Many hospitals, including two Delhi government hospitals, have implemented this. There are several Central Administrative Tribunal orders on it.” he added.
“An appeal has been made by the Director to all the nursing personnel to return to their duties. It my be ensured that attendance of the nursing personnel who report for duty is mandatorily recorded and those absent, to be marked as such,” the memo issued by the AIIMS management said.
A media statement issued by the AIIMS on Monday said, “Various demands raised by the Nurses Union stand discussed with them for their resolution. The Union has, however, abandoned many critically ill patients on the demand of a perceived anomaly of fixation of the initial pay related to 6th CPC of the year 2006. The Nurses Union was apprised that their interpretation is not covered under the existing instructions of the Ministry of Finance, as clarified by the Department of Expenditure.”
It said the Health Ministry has considered their demand for pay hike as a fresh demand and is under consideration of appropriate authorities. But the nurses union leaders aid there is a vast difference between the administration’s public posture and what was being done.
