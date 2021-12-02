Air pollution: Delhi schools to close again from tomorrow

The Delhi Government announced the closing of all schools in the Capital once again from Friday, due to the deteriorating air quality. Physical classes had resumed this week, even as the air quality remains a matter of concern.

“All schools in Delhi to be closed from tomorrow till further orders, due to the current air pollution in the city,” said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

The air quality index (AQI) on Thursday showed a ‘very poor’ reading. According to the research organisation System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), calm winds are likely to reduce ventilation, leading to deterioration of air quality, but within the same category, for the next three days.

It added that from December 6, rising winds are expected to disperse pollutants but the AQI was likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category. The partly cloudy sky and the low mixing-layer height are preventing efficient dispersion of pollutants.

Earlier, Rai had conducted a site inspection of the Central Vista Project after receiving a complaint that construction was on despite a government ban.

“November’s increased pollution levels have a variety of reasons. This month saw both Diwali pollution — illegal cracker burning amidst increased travel — and stubble burning around Delhi, which significantly contributed to the intensity of pollution. Third, as we can now observe, the reduction in wind speed — which brought the dust and pollutants in the air to settle. Now with a change in weather, we will see the condition improve,” he added