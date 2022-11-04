The air-pollution levels reached crisis point in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas on Friday with the air quality likely to remain in severe category for the next couple of days.

The Delhi government has slapped a ban on construction activities and non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicle in line with recommendations by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). .

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said primary schools will be closed and outdoor physical activities of senior students will be suspended from Saturday. Environment Minister Gopal Rai ordered 50 per cent of the staff at Delhi government offices to work from home starting Monday while issuing a similar advisory for private offices. He directed revenue commissioners to frame a plan for staggered operational timings for markets and offices. He added that special focus will be put on monitoring hotspots and industrial areas and a six-member panel will, on a daily basis, monitor the implementation of anti-pollution curbs.

The Uttar Pradesh government also asked schools upto class 8 to switch to online classes.

Purifiers in demand

Meanwhile, air-purifier makers said they have been witnessing a surge in sales in various cities in north India. Deepak Bansal, Vice-President, Home Appliances & Air-Conditioners, LG India, said, “Consumers are looking for solutions to fight air pollution. We are witnessing double-digit growth in air-purifier segment, especially in the Delhi-NCR region.”

Bharadwaj PV, MD, Aura Air India, said, “We have seen a steady increase in demand for our products with the onset of winter and from the start of Diwali, especially from customers in the education, hospitality and finance sectors.” Sudhir Patil, Commercial Director, Electrolux India added that the segment is estimated to grow at 34 per cent CAGR over the next five years with growing awareness around deteriorating air quality.

Chief Secys summoned

Alarmed over air-pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, the National Human Rights Commission has summoned Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi for a meeting on November 10.

Meanwhile, politics warmed over the rising pollution with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi heading for elections on November 4. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted that Delhi must be the only city in the world where schools and offices are shut because of pollution. “While Delhi gasps for air, the CM & PM are breathing elections,” he said.