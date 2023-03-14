Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat will complete its 100th edition on 30th April. In the run up to the centenary episode, All India Radio is launching a special campaign from March 15 to focus on the impact of the program on the transformation of India.

The radio program, which was started on October 3, 2014, has completed its 98 editions till date.

100 themes for 100th episode

“The campaign will bring out 100 identified themes highlighted by Prime Minister in Mann Ki Baat episodes till date. The relevant sound bytes of the Prime Minister from each episode of Mann ki Baat shall be broadcast in all bulletins and other programs across AIR Network.The campaign shall be on-Air from March 15 and will conclude on April 29,” a statement from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry stated.

The campaign will be carried out by various AIR stations including 42 Vividh Bharati stations, 25 FM Rainbow channels, 4 FM Gold channels and 159 Primary channels in the country. The bytes shall be aired in all major bulletins across all the regions. The radio program is also available on ‘News On AIR’ App and YouTube channels of All India Radio.

Over the years, some of the key themes highlighted in Mann Ki Baat, include Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Water conservation and Vocal for Local among others.

“The program has shown tremendous impact on the industries like khadi, Indian toy industry, start-ups in health, Ayush, space among others,” the statement added.