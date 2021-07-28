Airtel increases entry-level prepaid plan by ₹30

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it is revising its prepaid plans effective Thursday, starting at ₹79, and discontinuing its entry level recharge of ₹49.

“Airtel has discontinued its ₹49 entry level prepaid recharge. The company’s prepaid packs will now start from the ₹79 smart recharge and offer up to four times more outgoing minutes of usage to customers along with double data,” the company said in a statement.

This change is in line with the company’s focus on offering superior connectivity solutions, it said.

“Airtel customers on entry level recharges can now stay connected for longer without worrying about their account balance,” it added.

Plan details

With the ₹79 pack, customers will get a talk time of ₹64 at a tariff rate of 1 p/sec (local/STD calls), data worth 200 MB and a validity of 28 days.

Last week, the company had increased the price of its postpaid plans for both retail and corporate customers. While the plans for retail customers start at ₹299 per month, the corporate plan starts at ₹399 per month.

Vodafone Idea also followed and launched new plans for its enterprise customers. The new Business Plus postpaid plan for corporate users costs between ₹299 and ₹499 per month.