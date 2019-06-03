Ajit Doval to continue security advisor but with Cabinet rank

Ajit Doval will continue as National Security Advisor (NSA) for one more term, but this time in the rank of a Cabinet Minister. He will be first NSA, appointed for two consecutive terms.

His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Doval is 1968 batch IPS officer. He retired as Intelligence Bureau chief in 2005. During his first tenure as NSA, Doval is believed to have played a pivotal role in the surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the Uri terror attack. He has also been widely hailed for his contribution in the national security domain.