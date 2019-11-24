National

Ajit Pawar thanks PM, assures him of stable govt in Maharashtra

PTI Mumbai | Updated on November 24, 2019 Published on November 24, 2019

Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would work hard for people of the state.

Responding to Modi’s congratulatory message after his immediate swearing-in as Dy CM on Saturday, Pawar in a tweet thanked the prime minister.

“Thank you, Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. We will ensure a stable Government that will work hard for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra,” he tweeted.

 

NCP sources said the tweet was an indication that the nephew of party chief Sharad Pawar had spurned all efforts to persuade him to rescind his shocking move to back the BJP.

Maharashtra
state politics
