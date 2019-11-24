National

Ajit Pawar thanks Prime Minister Modi; assures him of stable government

Our Bureau November 24 | Updated on November 24, 2019 Published on November 24, 2019

Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister also thanks Union ministers, makes it clear where his loyalties lie

While the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has been trying hard to woo Ajit Pawar back into the party fold, the rebel leader has made his intentions clear. Pawar cozied up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet saying:  “Thank you Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi  ji. We will ensure a stable Government that will work hard for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra."

Pawar has even changed his status on Twitter to Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra and Nationalist Congress Party leader. Before he revolted against the party, Pawar had been selected as leader of the State legislature. 

NCP President Sharad Pawar on Saturday stated that his nephew may have misused the party’s internal letter, signed by 54 MLAs, and misled the Governor by stating that every NCP MLA was ready to support the BJP in forming the government.

Late on Saturday, the NCP removed Ajit Pawar from the post of leader of the State legislature. But his Twitter status claims that he is still the party leader. About  11 NCP MLAs were with Ajit Pawar on Saturday when he was sworn in as CM Devendra Fadnavis' deputy. 

In a series of tweets Pawar also thanked central ministers and BJP leaders for their wishes.

 

 

Published on November 24, 2019
state politics
Maharashtra
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Ajit Pawar thanks PM, assures him of stable govt in Maharashtra