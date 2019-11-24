Ajit Pawar thanks Prime Minister Modi; assures him of stable government

While the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has been trying hard to woo Ajit Pawar back into the party fold, the rebel leader has made his intentions clear. Pawar cozied up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet saying: “Thank you Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. We will ensure a stable Government that will work hard for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra."

Pawar has even changed his status on Twitter to Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra and Nationalist Congress Party leader. Before he revolted against the party, Pawar had been selected as leader of the State legislature.

NCP President Sharad Pawar on Saturday stated that his nephew may have misused the party’s internal letter, signed by 54 MLAs, and misled the Governor by stating that every NCP MLA was ready to support the BJP in forming the government.

Late on Saturday, the NCP removed Ajit Pawar from the post of leader of the State legislature. But his Twitter status claims that he is still the party leader. About 11 NCP MLAs were with Ajit Pawar on Saturday when he was sworn in as CM Devendra Fadnavis' deputy.

In a series of tweets Pawar also thanked central ministers and BJP leaders for their wishes.