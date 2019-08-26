AJL land scam: ED files prosecution against Haryana Ex-CM Hooda

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against Haryana’s former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Associate Journal Limited (AJL), and Motilal Vora in a land scam case, the agency said in a press statement on Monday.

Hooda, AJL and Vora were directly involved in the process connected with the acquisition, possession or projection of Plot No. C-17 in Sector 6 of Panchkula to the tune of ₹ 64.9 crores.

Accordingly, ED had attached the property. Investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was based on the case that the above referred property was allotted to AJL in 1982, but the same was resumed later by the Estate Officer, Haryana Urban Development Authority by an order in 1992 as AJL did not comply with conditions of the allotment letter.

The Resumption Order attained finality after dismissal of a revision petition in 1996. However, Hooda, who was also the HUDA chairman, allegedly misused his official position and allotted the said plot afresh in the guise of re-allotment to the AJL at original rates plus interest in violation of necessary conditions or policy of HUDA, according to an order in 2005.

The loss and gain

The ED probe further revealed that he also did not adhere to with the legal opinion of Legal Remembrancer of Haryana and recommendations of HUDA Officers and Financial Commissioner Town and Country Planning (FCTCP). Thus, Hooda caused wrongful loss to HUDA and wrongful gain to AJL.

The press statement also said that Hooda further favoured AJL by granting them three undue extensions for construction in the said plot from between 2008 to 2012 until AJL completed the construction in 2014.