National

AK Goswami sworn in Chief Justice of AP

Our Bureau | Updated on January 06, 2021 Published on January 06, 2021

Hyderabad, January 6

Arup Kumar Goswami was sworn in Chief Justice of AP High Court.

Governor Biswabushan Harichandan administered the oath at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram a5 Amaravati on Wednesday.

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, members of the legal fraternity, State Ministers, MPs, MLAs and otherswere present at the event.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 06, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.