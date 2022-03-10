Akhilesh Yadav leading in Karhal

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav maintained his lead from Karhal constituency of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, according to latest poll trends.

Yadav secured 29,708 votes so far while his nearest rival Union Minister SP Singh Baghel got 10,763 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Karhal seat is considered as a stronghold of the SP.

Yadav has so far got 69.57 per cent votes while Baghel got 25.21 per cent votes.